How Official Data Miss Details On Half Of India’s Citizens

The MOSPI committee expressed the need for a nationwide household level survey to have reliable estimates of the crimes in India. In addition to the survey, data should be collated from various statutory bodies like the National Commission for Women and be made available at regular intervals, said the report.

Besides the NCRB, the NFHS releases data on violence against women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 across rural and urban areas, religions and castes. However, the NFHS does not include any information on such violence against girls younger than 15 or women older than 49. The survey also does not specify the severity of violence.

Yet, as many as 99.1 percent of cases of sexual violence against women are not reported, with the perpetrator being the victim’s husband in most cases, a 2018 analysis of the NCRB and NFHS data by Livemint found. Only about 15 percent of the cases of sexual violence where perpetrators are not the victim’s current husbands are reported.

