Delayed Medical, Narco: Lawyer Abha Singh on Legalities of Hathras

"There are a couple of Supreme Court orders that say that a narco test could be done of the accused, but their consent is a must. If there is no consent, the legal validity of the narco test is questionable," explains Singh.

She also says that court precedents allow for a narco test of the accused only. However, in this case, the UP government has ordered for the test to be conducted on the police as well as the victim's family.

"If the government has ordered for a narco test of the accused, it means that the government feels that these cops are also part of the crime, because maybe somewhere they tried to help the accused," she explains.

But why order a narco test on the victim's family as well?

Singh says that the possible reason could be to investigate the mother's statement, which initially did not mention rape.

"On 14 September (when the victim's body was found), the mother of the victim did not talk about sexual assault. That is what is going to be investigated. But, of course, as a lawyer who has handled such cases, I've seen that a lot of times people don't come forward and complain of rape because of the stigma attached with it, and because they are scared.”