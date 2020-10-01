Hathras Rape: Allahabad HC Takes Cognisance, Seeks Govt Response
The court has sought response from top UP officials including Director General of Police and Hathras DM.
i
- The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 1 October, took suo motu cognisance of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras incident where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped by four men.
- The court has sought response from top UP officials including Director General of Police, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM PK Laxkar, among others by 12 October, reported ANI.
- The victim passed away on Tuesday, 29 September after succumbing to her injuries and her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh police in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!