In a First, Trans Person To Operate Common Service Centre In India

Zoya Khan has been appointed as the first transgender person operating a Common Service Centre (CSC) in India, running one in Vadodara, Gujarat, tweeted Union Minister of Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Saturday, 4 July.

The Common Service Centres (CSC), formed under the Digital India programme, are access points for delivery of the government's e-services like welfare schemes, healthcare schemes, financial assistance, educational assistance etc in remote, rural areas which have limited access to internet and computers.