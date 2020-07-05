In a First, Trans Person To Operate Common Service Centre In India
Zoya Khan has been appointed as the first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC).
Zoya Khan has been appointed as the first transgender person operating a Common Service Centre (CSC) in India, running one in Vadodara, Gujarat, tweeted Union Minister of Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Saturday, 4 July.
The Common Service Centres (CSC), formed under the Digital India programme, are access points for delivery of the government's e-services like welfare schemes, healthcare schemes, financial assistance, educational assistance etc in remote, rural areas which have limited access to internet and computers.
Zoya has started her work in tele-medicine consultation, said Prasad.
"Her vision is to support transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," he added.
As a part of tele-medicine services under the CSC, patients can get digital consultation through video-calling from their nearest centre.
