Golden Globes 2021: Making History, 3 Women Directors Nominated
Guess how many women directors have won the award for Best Director at Golden Globes?
Three years ago, Natalie Portman made it to the headlines for calling out the lack of female directing nominees for the category at Golden Globes. On stage to present the Best Director award, Portman announced – ‘Here are the all-male nominees.”
In 2021, making history, three female directors have been nominated for the award: Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland,” Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami.”
They trio will compete against David Fincher for “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Only 5 Nominations & a Singular Win
This is not only the first time three women have been recognised for their work, but also the first time that more than one woman has been nominated for the category at the coveted Golden Globes.
In the 80-year-old history of the award only five female directors had been nominated.
- Barbra Streisand, in 1984 for “Yentl” and in 1991 for “The Prince of Tides”
- Jane Campion, in 1994 for “The Piano”
- Sofia Coppola, in 2004 for “Lost in Translation”
- Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker” and 2013 for “Zero Dark Thirty”
- Ava DuVernay, in 2015 for “Selma”
And of this guess how many women have won the award?
Just one – Barbra Streisand, almost 40 years ago. However, this may change come 28 February, when the awards for this year are aired.
