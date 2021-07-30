'Out of Context': Goa CM After Flak for Statement on Rape of Minor Girls

Under fire for his statement asking parents to introspect what minor girls were doing on a beach at night, during when they were raped, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his comments were taken 'out of context.'

“Safety of children, especially the minor ones, has to be a shared responsibility. Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need guidance from their elders,” Sawant said, in a statement late on Thursday, 29 July.