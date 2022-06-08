How Girls in Haryana Village Fought for Bus Services To Attend College

In the village of Devipur in Haryana's Karnal district, no girl has ever made it to college despite clearing class 12 exams. The reason? Years of patriarchy and lack of bus services from their village to the nearest college in the district.

A group of girls from the village decided to challenge this, and wrote to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jasbir Kaur. Within days, the bus services began – giving the girls who graduate this year a shot at pursuing higher education.

In the letter, addressed to the CJM on 24 May, a group of high school girls from the village wrote, "If we are not given the opportunity to study, how can we even fulfill our dreams?"