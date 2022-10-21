Ghaziabad Gang Rape Case a 'Hoax', Say Police: How It Unfolded
The complainant had allegedly created the ruse of a gang rape case by conspiring with her associates, say police.
The alleged gang rape of a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad, which came to light earlier this week, has turned out to be a hoax, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday, 19 October.
The police had previously arrested four of the five men accused in the case and lodged a complaint based on the woman's complaint.
Upon further investigation, the Ghaziabad Police found that the complainant had allegedly conspired with her associates to create the ruse of gang rape. Her motive was to frame the perpetrators who were involved in a property dispute with her, the Ghaziabad Police said, in a press conference.
What the Police Found
The complainant was reportedly staying with her friends for two days, during which she claimed she was kidnapped and raped.
However, a medical examination indicated that the complainant had no internal injuries.
"It was found during the investigation that ever since the woman allegedly went missing, the mobile phone of one of her associates, a resident of Delhi's Kabir Nagar, was also switched off. His location was switched off around the same place she was found in an injured state."Muniraj Gobu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad
A probe into the phone of the man exposed communication and PayTM transactions, pointing to a conspiracy to fabricate the case.
During questioning by the police, he confessed that the case had been framed to retain the woman's property.
The Original Claims
The alleged gang rape case gained attention after Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, tweeted about it. The original claims were as follows:
The woman, a resident of Delhi's Mandoli, was kidnapped from Ghaziabad while waiting for transportation after her brother's birthday party
The accused took her to an unknown location, where she was allegedly raped and tortured for two days
The woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a sack near Ashram Road, with her hand and legs tied and a rod still inside her
What Next?
"A fresh case is being filed in connection with this conspiracy, and we will conduct proceedings against all those guilty," Muniraj Gobu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, said.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.
There has been no comment from the DCW on the police's revelations so far.
