Gen Z and Dark Humour: Why Is the Dave Chappelle Debate Stuck in a Loop?
Dave Chappelle's Netflix specials have received criticism because of what the comedian says and how he says it.
As a 20-year-old, my humour is largely (and perhaps, entirely) based on making jokes about my problems. In fact, my entire generation – statistically, the most twitter-dependent and anxiety-ridden one – copes with reality through memes and dark humour with a nihilistic and absurdist approach.
We have memes for everything, not really in an attacking-your-personal-struggles-that-i-know-nothing-about manner, but a well-this-is-difficult-so-i-might-as-well-roast-myself-while-i-am-at-it kind of manner.
But it’s not always a rosy picture. Many a times, a person makes a “joke” and tries to get away with saying something offensive in the name of dark humour. My generation, the Gen Z, is quick to defend this supposed dark humor – after all, we stand for free will and artists’ autonomy.
Dave Chappelle’s sixth and final Netflix special, The Closer, aired worldwide on 4 October and is the latest example of this. Since 2017, Chappelle has had six Netflix specials, each receiving criticism because of what the comedian says and how he says it.
Why Is Everyone Talking About The Closer?
If dark humour was a bunch of kids playing chess, the Dave Chappelle debate would be the point where all of them line up their pawns against each other: it’s a dead end.
To put it bluntly, Chappelle’s one-hour special is transphobic.
He starts by making a sad attempt at a joke with his “one they or many theys” joke – taking a dig at various pronouns used by people. Throughout this so-called special, he sarcastically calls himself transphobic at least five times.
Making some points about the duality of oppression, he highlights the difference in the struggles of white gay people and black gay people, the latter having to struggle more because of their race. He also goes on to call out the feminist movement for being predominantly white – criticising it for not addressing slavery.
For someone who speaks about intersectionality here, he erases black trans people completely.
He solely focuses on "black rights versus trans rights", more specifically, "black people versus white gay and trans persons". Not once does he mention black trans people and their struggles as gender and racial minorities.
“My problem has always been with the dialogue about transgender people. I just feel like these things should not be discussed in front of the blacks. It’s fucking insulting, all this talk about how these people feel inside. Since when has America given a fuck how any of us feel inside?”Dave Chappelle, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation
He has been criticized for making sexist, homophobic and transphobic jokes in his previous specials, and he doesn’t fail in continuing his legacy this last time. After all, casual misogyny and transphobia topped with a pinch of tokenism is a chef’s kiss.
He calls himself a feminist but asks, “Who would rape you?” in the same breath. Chappelle also criticises the #MeToo movement for “not being serious” and eventually makes even that about himself – no wonder he’s hailed as a Gen Z icon.
Where Do You Draw the Line?
As a generation that staunchly believes in being the judge and jury, and accepting apologies that aren’t meant for us, we said that it’s okay if Chappelle said it – because he had his own struggles and he’s only speaking for his community.
We decided to ignore how he uses white privilege as an excuse of his own homophobia and transphobia. I wonder whether we, as a generation, chose to assume that the struggles of Black trans people are parallel to his, that they aren’t struggling for both their sexuality and their race.
It is beyond me that he proudly claimed that he is “Team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), and the crowd applauded him for it. JK Rowling has written about 25 books, those that most of us grew up with. If we can call her out for TERF-y remarks, why not Chappelle?
And we bite the dust when after going on a homophobic rant, he would say – “Don’t get me wrong, I love gay people,” – like a genius at his craft. The Gen Z, in that moment, forget and move on.
‘Hey Netflix, Do Better’: Employees Demand Inclusive Policy
On 20 October saw Netflix’s Trans Employee Resource Group staging a walkout where hundreds gathered in protest, coinciding with a public rally outside the Netflix office is Los Angeles. They carried signs saying – “Hey Netflix: Do Better” and “Transphobia Is Not a Joke.”
The demands were simple – remove the special, or at least add a warning to it. I was not surprised when the executives said that the show doesn’t require a warning; Netflix decided to do what was profitable, because we continue to stream the special – all while claiming to be allies because that’s a politically correct aesthetic that we want to keep up.
“I do believe that our commitment to artistic expression and pleasing our members is the right long term choice for Netflix, and that we are on the right side, but only time will tell.”Reed Hastings, co-chief executive, Netflix
“While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen does not directly translate to real-world harm. The strongest evidence to support this is that violence on screens has grown hugely over the last 30 years, especially with first-party shooter games, and yet violent crime has fallen significantly in many countries. Adults can watch violence, assault and abuse — or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy — without it causing them to harm others.”Ted Sarandos, Co-chief Executive, Netflix, on 11 October
The protest has led to a demand for a non-binary and trans person talent fund at the Netlix, revision of internal processes for the release of potentially harmful content, addition of disclaimers on shows with transphobic content, and acknowledging the harm that Netflix has caused to the trans community.
“This is the first time I felt like, ‘Oh, people are laughing at this joke and they’re agreeing that it’s absurd to call me a woman.’ The fact is that’s the exact rhetoric and language that is used against us…The idea that it’s funny that we call ourselves women, which was the subtext of a lot of those jokes, is not one of them.”Jaclyn Moore, a transwoman employed at Netflix
We actively ignore the fact that the words coming out of an influential person’s mouth have real-world consequences.
We are on Twitter (even though it’s not a real place, right?) calling oneself Team TERF, because people think it is ‘cool’ to say that. Some will go on to repeat the things Chappelle has said, while others are already harassing transwomen who are tweeting against Chappelle.
I even have a bot in my Twitter mentions, writing “Dave Chappelle is the Greatest Of All Time” to every tweet that uses his name.
And after all this, all that Chappelle said was, “If this is what being cancelled is, I love it.”
No, Dave Chappelle, you’re not being cancelled if your transphobic special is still trending. While he may be vouching for Black people (not all of them, mind you), Chappelle is far from being the pedestalled icon that our generation has made him to be.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.