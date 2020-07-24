Bihar Rape: #FreeTanmay Trends Condemning Social Workers’ Arrest

Lawyers, social activists and people on Twitter from across the country on Friday, 24 July, condemned the arrest of an alleged gang-rape survivor in Bihar’s Araria and two social workers, who were booked for “obstructing government servants from discharging their duty,” among other charges.

While the court granted bail to the 22-year-old rape survivor, it denied the same to the two social workers – Tanmay and Kalyani – who were also arrested along with her.

Prominent social activists like Harsh Mander and Yogendra Yadav tweeted that the arrest of the activists raised questions about “what justice looked like in Bihar.”