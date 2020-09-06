Four Men Rape 16-Yr-Old Dalit Girl in Bihar, Record Video of Crime
One accused has been arrested while the hunt for the rest is underway.
A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men in Bihar's Ara district. The rapists also made a video of this heinous crime in the Kaura village of Jagdishpur.
After the video went viral, the survivor's family filed a complaint with the police. DSP Shyamkishore of Jagdishpur told The Quint that one of the four boys involved in the crime had been arrested. The rest are still absconding.
Based on the faces of the men who can be seen in the video, a case has been registered against Sunil, Mintu and two other unidentified people.
The accused have been charged under the POCSO and SC/ST acts, according to the police.
FIR Lodged 16 Days After Incident
The incident took place on 19 August in Kaura village, when the Class 9 student went to her aunt's house.
However, it was only on 4 September that the matter was reported at the SC/ST police station of Ara. SP Harkishore Rai said an SIT has been formed and raids to nab the rest of the accused are underway.
