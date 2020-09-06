Four Men Rape 16-Yr-Old Dalit Girl in Bihar, Record Video of Crime

A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men in Bihar's Ara district. The rapists also made a video of this heinous crime in the Kaura village of Jagdishpur.

After the video went viral, the survivor's family filed a complaint with the police. DSP Shyamkishore of Jagdishpur told The Quint that one of the four boys involved in the crime had been arrested. The rest are still absconding.

Based on the faces of the men who can be seen in the video, a case has been registered against Sunil, Mintu and two other unidentified people.