Ex Delhi Bar Association Prez Let Off With Rs 40,000 Fine in 1994 Assault Case

Former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla, who was recently convicted for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994, was let off by a Delhi court with just a fine of Rs 40,000.

The 27-year-old case came to an end on 30 November, when the court imposed a fine but did not award a sentence.

The victim, identified as Sujata Kohli, was a practising lawyer when the incident happened. She went on too become a judge in Delhi judiciary and retired as district and sessions judge, LiveLaw reported.