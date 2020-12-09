Forbes’ Most Powerful Women: Sitharaman, Nadar, Mazumdar Ranked

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were among the world’s 100 most powerful women by Forbes for the year 2020.

All three women were a part of the list last year too – while Chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group Renuka Jagtiani found place in this year's list.

Ranked 41st, Sitharaman has slipped seven places from last year. While Nadar has slipped one spot to 55th rank, Mazumdar-Shaw has also slid three spots at 68th rank.