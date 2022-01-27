ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Flight Lt Shivangi Singh, 1st Woman Rafale Pilot, Seen on IAF R-Day Tableau

She used to fly the MiG-21 Bison before flying Rafale jets. She has flown alongside Group Capt Abhinandan Varthaman.

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh
India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, stood proud on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau that moved down the Rajpath, at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January.

She is the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau, after Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, who participated in last year's Republic Day parade.

Who is Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh?

A resident of Varanasi, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh joined the Indian Air Force in 2017. She was commissioned in the Air Force’s second batch of women fighter pilots.

"I always wanted to fly, as any child would dream of doing. Ever since I learned about the Air Force, I wanted only one thing – to become a fighter pilot. That is the reason I joined the Air Force."
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh

A cadet of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), she completed her education at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Shivangi joined the Air Force Academy in 2016.

She used to fly the MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying Rafale fighter jets. She was posted at a border base in Rajasthan where she flew alongside national hero – Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman – known for shooting down a Pakistani Air Force fighter jet on 27 February 2019, near the LoC, before being held captive and later returned by Pakistan.
In 2020, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh created history, after being selected as the first women Rafale fighter jet pilot, following conversion training and stringent selection process. She is currently part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab.

Shivangi is inspired by the trio of Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh – IAF's first women fighter pilots, who were inducted in 2016. IAF has commissioned 10 women fighter pilots since 2016.

"I have learnt from flying that things are never impossible… It is important for you to believe in yourself. Even when nobody stands by you, you have yourself to look up to."
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh
Women Shine at 2022 Republic Day Parade

Several women-led presentations made their mark at the 73rd Republic Day parade. Apart from Flight Lt Shivangi Singh, Lieutenant Preeti led the Indian Navy tableau at the Republic Day Parade, alongside Lt Mayank Bhagour.

The Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the BSF displayed a number of bike formations. An officer of the team held up a placard that carried the slogan, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.
IAF Tableau at 2022 Republic Day Parade

Following the march past in 12 rows and 8 columns, IAF’s tableau at the Republic Day parade was based on the theme – 'Indian Air Force transforming for the future.'

The tableau displayed scaled-down models of

  • Rafale jet

  • MiG-21 aircraft – used in the 1971 war against Pakistan

  • indigenously developed light combat helicopter(LCH)

  • Aslesha MK-1 – 3D surveillance radar

  • Gnat – India’s first indigenously developed aircraft

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
