'Why Can't We Party': Women Share Dancing Videos in Solidarity With Sanna Marin

Women across the world are 'dancing' in solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, after a leaked footage showed her partying with friends, drawing criticism that it was "inappropriate behaviour."

Marin said on Wednesday, 24 August, that she too is human and should be entitled to a private life, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked visuals from her house party. Holding back tears, Marin said that she too sometimes wants "joy, light, and fun amidst the dark clouds."