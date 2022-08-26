ADVERTISEMENT

'Why Can't We Party': Women Share Dancing Videos in Solidarity With Sanna Marin

Women are sharing videos in solidarity with the Finland PM, adding that we all should "dance a little more."

Mythreyee Ramesh
Gender
Women across the world are 'dancing' in solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, after a leaked footage showed her partying with friends, drawing criticism that it was "inappropriate behaviour."

Marin said on Wednesday, 24 August, that she too is human and should be entitled to a private life, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked visuals from her house party. Holding back tears, Marin said that she too sometimes wants "joy, light, and fun amidst the dark clouds."

And the women agree!

In a bunch of videos, women are showing #SolidarityWithSanna, adding that we all should "dance a little more" and questioning "why women can't party."

Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos

Others pointed that if a prime minister partying is the 'worst thing' they have done, then the country is pretty lucky.

Marin Apologises – Twice!

Marin even apologised for a picture taken at the party showing two women kissing and lifting their shirts to reveal their torsos with a sign that said "Finland."

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," she had said in her apology.

After the images and videos from the party went viral, Marin received a negative result in a drug test that she willingly took to "clear up suspicions" after the video sparked controversy.

"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs. The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Calling the public demand for a drug test "unjust," the PM had said, "I consider these accusations to be very serious."

Kolkata Lecturer 'Made To Quit' Over Instagram Pics: Sexism & Hypocrisy Exposed

