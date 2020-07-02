FAQ: Am I Protected Under Sexual Harassment Laws During WFH?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in a paradigm shift in the way we work – bringing work spaces into our homes.

So, what should you do if you are subjected to sexual harassment during work from home (WFH)? What non-physical activities constitute as sexual harassment?

The Quint spoke to lawyers Jyotica Bhasin and Malavika Rajkumar to understand how the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 – or POSH Act – works in the WFH scenario.

Here’s all you need to know. All answers are based on responses from the lawyers.