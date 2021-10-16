Exclusive | 3 Years After #MeToo, RTI Reveals Govt Yet to Act on GoM Suggestions

(Trigger warning: Contains mentions of sexual misconduct.)

Three years after the Union government formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to make recommendations to re-evaluate sexual harassment at the workplace in the midst of the #MeToo storm – and one-and-a-half years after the panel made the required recommendations – the Centre has said that it is "under no obligation" to provide details of the same, in response to a Right To Information (RTI) query filed by The Quint.

The GoM was formed in October 2018, one week after the then Union Minister MJ Akbar resigned, in the middle of the #MeToo allegations, after at least 12 women accused him of sexual harassment.

The panel had to make recommendations to make workplaces safer for women within three months, but they only submitted a report one-and-a-half years later on 10 February 2020. Despite this delay, the government is yet to decide on the recommendations three years after the #MeToo movement began.