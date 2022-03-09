Ex-Intelligence Bureau Official Booked for Raping Minor in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A former Intelligence Bureau official in Delhi was booked on Tuesday, 9 March, for committing sexual violence against a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old girl had known the suspected perpetrator, who was a friend of her father's, as per the police. The 60-year-old ex-official had lured the girl, who is pursuing a beautician's course, to a hotel in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, on the pretext of giving her a job. He then allegedly raped her in the hotel premises. The survivor told the police that the man then dropped her home.

She had narrated what transpired to her parents only the next day. Based on her statement, the Karol Bagh Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (punishment for rape), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.