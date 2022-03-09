ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Intelligence Bureau Official Booked for Raping Minor in Delhi's Karol Bagh

The 17-year-old girl had known the alleged perpetrator, who was a friend of her father's, as per the police.

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Crimes against women remain high despite protests.</p></div>
i

A former Intelligence Bureau official in Delhi was booked on Tuesday, 9 March, for committing sexual violence against a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old girl had known the suspected perpetrator, who was a friend of her father's, as per the police. The 60-year-old ex-official had lured the girl, who is pursuing a beautician's course, to a hotel in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, on the pretext of giving her a job. He then allegedly raped her in the hotel premises. The survivor told the police that the man then dropped her home.

She had narrated what transpired to her parents only the next day. Based on her statement, the Karol Bagh Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (punishment for rape), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read

No Country for Older Women? Time To Change the Narratives

No Country for Older Women? Time To Change the Narratives
ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been absconding, as per a PTI report. Multiple teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

This comes soon after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped by three men, beaten up, and then paraded by locals in Delhi's Shahdara after her head was shaved off, and face blackened, on 26 January.

Also Read

‘Still Asked to Tweak Scripts to Peg Story on a Male Character’: Women's Day Spl

‘Still Asked to Tweak Scripts to Peg Story on a Male Character’: Women's Day Spl

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×