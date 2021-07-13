Women Want England To Win Football Matches – So That They’re Safe

Domestic violence has been on the rise across the UK but cases go up significantly when the England national football team is in action, several women pointed out on social media after the Euro 2020 final.

The country did not win the European Football Championship and the cup 'did not come home,' putting women at a higher risk of violence.

According to UK's National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV), domestic violence incidents soar, by up to 38 percent, when England lose a match compared to when they aren’t playing.