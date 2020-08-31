Dr Padmavati, India’s First Female Cardiologist, Dies Due to COVID
Popularly known as the ‘Godmother of Cardiology’, Dr Padmavati was born in Burma in 1917.
India's first female cardiologist Dr S Padmavati passed away due to COVID-19, the National Heart Institute said in a statement on Sunday, 30 August. She was 103 years old when she breathed her last.
Popularly known as the 'Godmother of Cardiology', Padmavati was born in Burma in 1917 and migrated to India during World War II in 1942.
“She was admitted with COVID-19 and had breathing difficulty and fever. She developed pneumonia in both lungs and needed ventilator support. However, she sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away.”NHI Statement
According to news agency PTI, she went on to set up the NHI in Delhi, in 1981. At that time, it was regarded as a modern heart hospital, with first cardiac catheterisation laboratory in the Southern Hemisphere.
Padmavati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1967 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1992, among other accolades.
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.