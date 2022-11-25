Helpline Number Launched for Uttarakhand Women Facing Violence, Abuse

Dr Liladhar Bhatt Memorial Kalyan Samiti (DLBMKS) on Thursday, 24 November, launched hotlines to support women and girls who are victims of violence and sexual exploitation.

The helpline numbers for the women of Uttarakhand have been launched under 'Project Nidhi', and come at a time when we are observing the 42nd International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The toll-free helpline numbers are: 18001804039, 05946-297101