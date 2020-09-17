Felt Sick & Violated: Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault

A former model, Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament 23 years ago in 1997. Speaking to The Guardian, Dorris said that she was feeling "sick" and "violated" after the alleged incident.

According to Dorris, she was sexually assaulted by Trump, outside a bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament. She was 24 years old when the incident took place, while Trump was 51 and married to his second wife Marla Maples.

The US President has reportedly denied the incident, via his lawyers, to the newspaper.