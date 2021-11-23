DNA Test Confirms Child Brought From Andhra Belongs to Anupama and Ajith

Anupama had alleged that her parents kidnapped her baby soon after his birth and gave him up for adoption through the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) a year ago.

A family court stayed the adoption based on Anupama’s petition. After this, the CWC had instructed that the child be brought back to Kerala. Anupama’s battle was not a simple one — she did not receive any help from the Kerala police, child welfare authorities, CPI(M) politicians or the government.

Anupama’s allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, triggered a political controversy in the state. The government had announced a departmental probe into the incident. The Peroorkkada police has said a case was registered against six people — her parents, sister, sister's husband, and two of his father's friends — and that the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

After there was no headway in the probe, Anupama began a sit-in protest in front of the office of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC), demanding action against the officials of the Council and also the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for taking her child away ‘illegally’.