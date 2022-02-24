HC Reserves Verdict in Dileep's Plea to Suspend Probe in Sexual Assault Case
The prosecution told the court that it would take at least three months to complete the probe.
The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 23 February, reserved its order in the plea moved by Malayalam actor Dileep to suspend further investigation into the 2017 actor sexual assault case.
The court heard the parties over the last three days, before reserving the verdict.
TA Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, told the court that it would take at least three more months to complete further investigation, reported LiveLaw.
According to the website, he said:
"When we find new evidence, we are bound to conduct further investigation t find the veracity of the same."
Appearing for Dileep, who is accused number eight, Senior Advocate B Raman Pillai claimed that the prosecution was trying to fabricate evidence against the actor.
On 20 February, Senior Advocate Sreekumar said that further investigation was needed to "arrive at the truth," reported LiveLaw.
Background
In February 2017, a Malayalam actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The assault was filmed by her attackers. The visuals were later recovered from 'Pulsar' Suni, the accused number one in the case, and submitted to the court in a sealed cover.
Shocking allegations made by director Balachandra Kumar against actor Dileep in November last year had given a fresh direction to this case, whose trial was nearing completion in December 2021.
Following the allegations, a new case was filed against Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill the officials involved in the investigation of the case.
