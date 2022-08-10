DGCA Issues Rules To Assess Fitness of Trans Persons Applying for Pilot Licence

The transgender applicants, who have been taking hormone therapy or had a gender reassignment surgery within the last five years, will be screened for mental health status, it mentioned.

"The applicant shall submit a detailed report from the training endocrinologist containing the details -- duration, dosage, frequency of dosage, changes made, hormone assay reports, side effects, etc -- of hormone therapy the applicant has been taking," it noted.

An applicant who is on hormone replacement therapy, or undergoing gender reassignment surgery, will be declared medically unfit for at least three months, it added.