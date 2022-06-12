Woman Who Accused Rajasthan Minister's Son of Rape Attacked With 'Blue Liquid'
The woman was walking on the road with her mother in Delhi when two men threw a "blue liquid" on her face and fled.
A 23-year-old- woman, who had filed a rape complaint against Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son last month, was attacked with a "blue liquid" by two men on a South Delhi road on Saturday, 11 June.
Police said that a case had been registered and an investigation was ordered into the incident, reported NDTV.
The complainant alleged that she was walking near the Kalindi Kunj Road with her mother when two men threw a "blue liquid" on her face and fled.
She was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for examination.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday, 12 June, called the attack a "serious matter" and issued a notice to the police regarding the incident.
The DCW notice stated, "Some unidentified persons... threw a chemical over her face and threatened her to withdraw her rape case."
It added, "She has stated that the accused person told her ‘Ye to bas trailer hai’ (This is just a trailer), and ran away."
Charges of Rape Against Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi's Son
The 23-year-old woman had lodged a complaint of rape against Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi.
On 15 May, a 15-member team of the Delhi Police went to Jaipur to question Rohit Joshi over the allegations of rape. However, he was not found at home.
He was summoned to appear before the court on 18 May.
Rohit Joshi appeared before the Delhi Police team on Saturday after securing anticipatory bail from a court in Delhi.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her on several occasions between 8 January 2021 and 17 April this year, and also promised to marry her.
The woman also accused Rohit of kidnapping and blackmailing.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Joshi said on 15 May that he would "abide by the law" and "fully cooperate in the police probe."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
