Delhi Police SI Booked for Allegedly Molesting Several Women

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Puneet Grewal, posted with the Special Cell, was arrested on charges of molesting multiple women.

Four cases have been registered against Grewal, including one under the POCSO Act, police said on Monday, 26 October.

Grewal was arrested on Saturday and was later sent in judicial custody by a local court. The crime came to light after a woman took to the social media on 17 October and posted a video message regarding her molestation.