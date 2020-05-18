The Delhi High Court on Monday, 18 May, directed the Cyber Cell Unit of the Delhi Police to complete the investigation into the ‘boys locker room’ incident expeditiously and file a report.A plea in the high court sought immediate arrest of all the members of the controversial Instagram chat group and for the case to be investigated by the CBI or an SIT.An Instagram chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’, with hundreds of boys from south Delhi NCR, was allegedly used for sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and promoting rape culture. Screenshots from the group became viral after it was exposed by a Twitter user on 3 May.According to LiveLaw, Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh directed the cops to ensure safety of the complainants.Boys Locker Room: Yet Again, Trolls Divert Focus From Real IssuesThe plea says that the students on the group belong to affluent families and might hence influence local police.It also claimed that the members of the group have deactivated their social media accounts and have threatened to leak photos of women who have exposed the group chat, the report said."The action of these students shows the mindset of the young generation towards girls and if it is not stopped now and these people are not punished at this time, it will create a lot of issues and increase crime against girls and women in future," the plea said, reported LiveLaw.Boys Locker Room: Let’s Listen to Our Kids Before It’s Too Late(With inputs from LiveLaw) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.