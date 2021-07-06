Same-Sex Marriage: HC Issues Notice to Centre, Seeks Reply By 27 Aug

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 6 July, issued a notice to the Centre on a fresh petition seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought responses from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, the Consulate General of India, New York.

The matter will be heard next on 27 August, along with a batch of similar pleas.