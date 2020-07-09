HC Lifts Gag Order on Harassment Allegations Against Mahesh Murthy

The Delhi High Court lifted the 2017 gag order restraining media houses from publishing articles over the sexual harassment allegations against prominent venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy. While the order was passed earlier in July, it came to light on Wednesday, 8 July.

The order was passed by Justice Jayant Nath, while hearing a defamation suit filed by Murthy against 18 defendants.

“The said defendants have a right to exercise their right of freedom of speech. If these incidents and claims of the said defendants are in trial proved to be false, the plaintiff would have a right to claim damages,” Justice Nath observed, reported Live Law.