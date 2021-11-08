Chutki Survived Rape as An Eight-Month Old: How Life Changed For Parents & Her

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Viewer discretion advised.)



At first glance, Chutki* (name changed) is a happy-go-lucky child. She welcomes you into her home with infectious laugher, eagerly shows you her toys, chats non-stop about everything under the sun.

She loves Chhota Bheem and bike rides with her father. She enjoys watching songs on her phone, and playing with toy guns.

All of four years of age, Chutki is also a rape survivor. She has no memory of the trauma she went through as a eight-month-old child.

On the morning of 28 January, 2018, the then eight-month-old was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin Suraj. Her mother found her lying in a pool of her own blood and stool – and life as the family knew it changed forever.

When The Quint returned to Chutki's world after a gap of two years – Chutki had grown older, but nothing else had changed. Chutki's family is still fighting to protect their daughter against the perpetrator's family, who are also their next door neighbours.

Her family is still awaiting justice.