Delhi COVID +Ve Teen Sexually Assaulted by Another Patient, 2 Held

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency operating the centre, where the accused and the complainant were admitted for treatment. The girl has accused the 19-year-old of sexually assaulting her and the man’s associate for capturing the act on a mobile phone. Cops have reportedly said the associate did not sexually assault the girl.

“The girl was immediately shifted to a government hospital, where she continues to receive treatment for COVID-19. The suspects, too, are yet to recover and have been moved to another hospital while they remain in judicial custody,” Parvinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south) told Hindustan Times.

A case has reportedly been registered under various sections for sexual assault and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)