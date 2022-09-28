Inmate Attempts to Rape Doctor in Delhi Jail, DCW Sends Notice to DG Prisons

(Trigger warning: Mention of rape.)

A resident doctor at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi alleged that an undertrial prisoner 'attempted to rape her' inside the jail premises on Monday, 26 September, the Delhi Commission for Women said in a notice issued to the Director General of Prisons on Wednesday, 28 September.

The DCW issued the notice to DG Prisons after receiving a complaint from the resident doctor.

"The complainant has submitted that she went to use the ladies washroom on 26 September when she found that the accused who was a prison inmate was already hiding in a nearby cubicle. The accused is an undertrial prisoner who was lodged in the jail in a rape case," the DCW notice stated.