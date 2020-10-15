Cuttack: 17-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-raped in a Farm, One Nabbed

A 17-year-old girl who ran away from home was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for over 22 days in Odisha's Cuttack.

The girl is a native of Tirtol, in Jagatsinghpur district. She had run away from home after an argument with her parents last month, news agency PTI reported.

The girl was picked up by a man from the bus station at OMP Square who offered to take her back home. But instead of going to Tirtol he took her to a poultry farm in the Gatiroutpatna village and kept her in a room for 22 days.

Two men then raped her repeatedly at the farm.