Couple Kills Niece in Delhi After Uncle Tries to Rape Her: Police

A 17 year old was allegedly murdered in Delhi in a bid to hide a rape attempt, reported NDTV, citing the police on Monday, 2 November. The victim was killed and hid in a bed-box by her uncle and aunt, the police added.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri in October. The minor reportedly lived with her uncle and aunt and was pursuing her education. According to News18, the uncle is a rickshaw puller, his wife was a beggar.

The girl had been missing since 23 October.