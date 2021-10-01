Cori Bush, Jayapal, Other Congresswomen Share Abortion Stories at House Hearing
Democrats Barbara Lee (representative from California), Cori Bush (representative from Missouri) and Pramila Jayapal (representative from Washington) shared their personal life stories concerning abortions during a meeting of the House oversight committee on reproductive rights on Thursday, 30 September, The Guardian reported.
The narrations came one day after the same three Congresswomen had shared their stories to MSNBC's Joy Reid in an interview on Wednesday.
Representative Lee told the House committee that "a lot of girls and women" from her generation had "died from unsafe abortions" and her personal experience played a huge role in moulding her "beliefs to fight for people’s reproductive freedom," the report added.
Representative Jayapal assertively argued that it was "nobody’s business what choices they (we) as pregnant people make about our own bodies."
Finally, Representative Bush gave an account of her harrowing past, describing how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17, that catalysed her decision to undergo an abortion.
She also said that "black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions" should not be ashamed of their decision.
Texas Senate Bill 8 was the legislation that was being scrutinised by the House Committee that curtails a woman's right to have an abortion after six weeks of her pregnancy.
It also incentivises private citizens to sue anyone they suspect of engaging in any procedure that is described illegal by this law, by rewarding the petitioner $10,000 if he or she wins.
