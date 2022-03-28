Congress MLA's Son Key Accused in Gangrape of Minor Girl in Rajasthan
Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh, has been identified as the key accused.
The son of a Congress MLA and four others have been booked for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in Rajasthan's Dausa district, the police said on Saturday, 26 March.
Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar, has been identified as a key accused, reported news agency PTI.
A complaint was filed by the girl and her family on 20 March, which states that the crime took place last year. The men have been booked under the charge of gangrape and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused had drugged and taken the 15-year-old girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and committed the rape, which they had filmed.
One of accused, Vivek Sharma, has also been booked for extorting 15 lakh cash and jewellery items from the complainant, after he threatened to upload the video of the gangrape on social media, SHO Nathu Lal of the Mandawar police stated, reported PTI.
While an FIR has been registered, no arrests have been made in the case so far.
'Will Send Plane to Home Minister Amit Shah To Check Law & Order in Rajasthan': CM Ashok Gehlot
Facing condemnation from the opposition BJP over the heinous crime involving a leader of the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said:
"We will send Charter Plane to Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah and would like to request him to come to Rajasthan and see for himself the innovative initiatives being carried out regarding law and order."
This comes after senior BJP leader Jitender Gothwal attacked the Congress' Priyanka Gandhi over the incident of rape, sending her a train ticket to Jaipur to look into the matter.
"Congress MLA's son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against the power of the MLA. @priyankagandhi ji, I am sending a train ticket for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. There are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight," he tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the e-ticket.
Stating that the Congress does not have the culture of shielding criminals, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party would take action after the investigation into the alleged crime, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
