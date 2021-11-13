Coimbatore Girl Dies By Suicide Following Alleged Sexual Assault By Teacher

The student’s close friend told media that the teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, had befriended the student over phone chats and had dropped her home once.

The student’s friend alleged that the way Mithun spoke to the victim from the beginning was inappropriate.

“He sexually assaulted her once in school and harassed her many times. His wife teaches in the same school, she and the principal knew about all this, but they did nothing,” the friend alleged. He added that the school had asked the student why she had allowed Mithun Chakravarthy to drop her home and also said that they had told her “she was to blame too because of this.”

She was very distressed. She became scared of men in general. She was unable to forget the incident. She kept saying she felt disgusted,” said her friend. He alleged that the school had promised the student that they would dismiss the teacher, but did not, initially.

The girl had also purportedly written a suicide note where she refers to the accused teacher and two others.