Child Sexual Abuse, Ep 4: ‘My Grandfather Abused Me When I Was 7’

Transcript of the Audio:



Hi.

I’m a 27-year-old woman based out of Delhi-NCR.

I was 7 years old when it first happened

and 8 when it happened for the second time

with a second family member.



The first time when it happened,

it was my paternal grandfather.

My parents had gone out for the evening

leaving me alone with him and

he used that as an opportunity to abuse me.



The second time around, it was my mom’s cousin.

And while playing one afternoon... (He must have been

around 19-20 at that point)

So it was just me and him playing some game – I don’t remember

but what I do remember is what he did to me and

you know, it still haunts me today.



When it happened for the first time, I told my parents what had happened.

I was very confused. I didn’t know what had happened to me.

All I knew was that, I was in a lot of pain.

My parents didn’t know how to react, and I actually

enacted everything out to my mother.

While my father didn’t say much (actually, he didn’t say anything at all)

my mother was the one who raised her voice against it.

And in exchange, my grandparents just asked us to leave the house.

The second time it happened, I told my mom

and my maternal grandparents that very instant.

And what they did was, they threw him out of the house.

They asked him to leave, to move to Punjab

where my grandparents own property.



I’m actually going to say that this incident haunts me

more often than not, because I developed a nightmare problem since then

wherein I get repeated nightmares of abuse

happening to me, again and again and again, and me being

completely helpless and not being able to do anything about it.

I have woken up almost every night, sweating, screaming

asking for help, so yes, the incident affects me even today.

It affects how I see the world, it affects how I see the opposite gender in general

and I do confide in my mother about it.

I keep her in the loop, so whether it’s a nightmare or whether it’s

a bad memory flashback, I always do talk to her about it

because she’s been my biggest support through all of this

and she’s helped me move on from there.



My dad didn’t say anything and the next evening

when my parents had to go out again, he was okay with leaving me

alone with him again.

I was really hurt and, even today, you know, it hurts to know that

my father did not stand up for me

that my very own father, he couldn’t take a stand for me because

it was his father in question.

I think with time, he has now come to accept what had happened

but it doesn’t change what happened 20 years back.



I haven’t ever considered approaching the legal system really

because, very frankly, considering how the legal system in India works

it would just mean going through a lot of rounds of the court

and having to relive what had happened,

and I don’t think I will ever be prepared to do that to myself.



I have received psychological help.

I’ve seen various counsellors time to time, and no, it hasn’t helped.

Psychological help, while important to move on from the incident per se

it hasn’t really helped my brain put it behind.



Talking about it on a public platform right now

it doesn’t make me feel like I’ve had a sense of justice

but it does make me feel happy about the fact that childhood sexual abuse

is a subject that people are willing to now talk about.

Back then, like 20 years back, if my family had actually done something about it

things would have been a lot lot different for me also.

Like, I think, you know, if I had gotten justice back then

I would have probably been an altogether different person today.

I probably wouldn’t have my nightmares, I probably

wouldn’t have so many trust issues.



So, I think it’s really important to talk about this

and I’m really really glad that The Quint is doing this.