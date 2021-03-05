‘Despite Odds’, 13 Transgenders Recruited by Chhattisgarh Police
“I never thought in my dreams that I would be a cop,” 24-year-old Shivanya said.
In a first for the Chhattisgarh Police, 13 transgender persons have been recruited as constables in the state’s police force, reported PTI.
Chhattisgarh’s Director General Police, on Wednesday, 3 March, told PTI: “Thirteen candidates from the transgender community have been recruited as constables on the basis of merit. Two others are in the waiting list.”
He further said: “We welcome them and believe many others from the community would join the police force in future.”
As per PTI, of the thirteen successful candidates:
- Eight are from Raipur district
- Two are from Rajnandgaon
- One from Bilaspur district
- One from Korba district
- One from Surguja district
The examination was reportedly conducted in 2017-18, and the results following a renewed physical test of those who had cleared the written exam was declared on 1 March 2021.
‘I Never Dreamt I Would Be a Cop’
Twenty-four-year-old Shivanya has reportedly told PTI: “I never thought in my dreams that I would be a cop.”
Shivanya also said 13 of them made it, “despite facing various odds”.
Shivanya further pointed out that this would both bolster the confidence of the entire community, as well as alter the perception of the society towards transgenders.
Talking about the challenges like bullying, taunts, and harassment she was compelled to endure before joining the police force, Shivanya said:
“My father had a small cycle repair shop and my mother used to work as a domestic help. The amount earned by them was spent on food and studies as we are eight siblings.”
Shivanya also said that during school days, her classmates poked fun at the way she walked and spoke, and she did not reveal her identity to anyone during that period.
After entering college, Shivanya joined a ‘badhai toli’ because she wanted to live freely.
“I decided to let people know who I am. My parents were initially unaware of what I was doing, but they later came to know through someone in the locality,” Shivanya told PTI.
Shivanya’s parents, however, said that these activities could hamper her siblings’ matrimonial prospects. So, she left the group and started working as a domestic help along with her mother.
While working as a domestic help, too, Shivanya was humiliated. She gave up hope and returned to the toli.
Shivanya has been taking care of her mother since her father’s demise in 2020.
When asked about what made her join the police force, Shivanya said she had done a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and credited transgender rights activist and community chief Vidya Rajput for it.
Challenges Galore
Vidya Rajput told PTI that other aspirants initially laughed at transgender aspirants but once they saw the latter’s commitment and strength, they became a part them.
Further, Rajput said that parents of some transgender aspirants scolded them, while others even beat them for applying under the “third-gender” category. However, the aspirants remained undeterred.
Now that the results are out, Rajput said: “We have taken the first step towards equality, but there is a long way to go.”
The community, as per PTI, is making efforts to secure reservation in government jobs.
The results were pending since 2017-18, which had led to some disappointment against the aspirants as “they had to return to their previous jobs, like washing dishes in hotels and joining the ‘badhai toli’ for livelihood,” Rajput told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
