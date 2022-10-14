Chennai Woman Killed as Stalker Pushes Her Before Train, Father Dies Hours Later

A day after 20-year-old Sathya Priya was killed after she was pushed onto a moving train at Chennai's St Thomas Mount, the police on Friday, 14 October, arrested Satish, the accused in the case.

Early on Friday morning, Sathya's father Manickam also lost his life, after he consumed poison the night before, sources told The Quint.

Twenty-three-year-old Satish, who reportedly absconded after the crime, was found on the city's outskirts. According to the Chennai Police, the accused was "known to be harassing the deceased for a whole year" before the incident, reported The News Minute. Sathya was pursuing BCom at a private college in the city.