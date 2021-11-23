Chennai Bodybuilder Arrested for Assaulting and Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

A Chennai-based bodybuilder, R Manikandan, who has won Mr World and Mr Tamil Nadu titles, was arrested by Poonamallee All Women Police on Sunday, 21 November, for allegedly physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening her. The arrest by the All Women Police Station was initiated based on a complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman at the Chennai Commissioner’s office a few days before.

Manikandan, 29, is well-known in the fitness industry in Chennai and runs two gyms in the city. He has participated in several bodybuilding competitions in India and abroad, and has won the Mr World title thrice and Mr Tamil Nadu title four times.

Manikandan and the 30-year-old woman met through a dating app in October 2019 and got into a relationship. On 20 November 2021, the woman posted images of her heavily bruised face on her personal Instagram account.