In A First, Woman IPS Officer to Head Terror-Hit Srinagar Sector
Charu Sinha, a 1996-batch officer of Telangana cadre, has earlier worked as IG in the naxal-hit regions of Bihar.
IPS officer Charu Sinha on Tuesday, 1 September, became the first-ever female officer to be appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Srinagar sector.
The area is one of the most terrorist-affected regions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sinha, a 1996 batch officer of Telangana cadre, has earlier worked as IG in the naxal-hit regions of Bihar.
According to ANI, the Srinagar sector is closely involved in anti-terror operations along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police.
"Srinagar sector is located at Brein Nishat, Srinagar (J-K). It started functioning in 2005. Srinagar Sector has operational jurisdiction over three districts of J-K – Budgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar, and Union Territory of Ladakh. It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, Srinagar sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar," the CRPF said, in a statement, reported ANI.
Sinha will be responsible for heading all operations in the sector. PS Ranpise will replace her as the head of Jammu sector.
(With inputs from ANI)
