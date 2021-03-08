‘Need Crèche, Not Bravado’: Twitter as Cop Seen on Duty With Baby

A day after a video clip showing a Chandigarh traffic police constable on duty carrying her five-month-old baby in her lap went viral on social media, a fact-finding probe was marked to ascertain the sequence of events.

Priyanka, a constable, had been on a six-month maternity leave and had resumed her duty on 3 March. The viral video was shot by a local resident near the Sector 15/23 intersection, when Priyanka was performing her duty.

While many social media handles, including actor Swara Bhaskar, praised her spirit and glorified undertaking her duty while she was with child, others pointed to the lack of child care facilities in the country for working women.