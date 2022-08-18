Man Shoots at 15-Year-Old Girl in Bihar, Act Caught on Camera

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna's Indrapuri locality in Patna on Wednesday evening, 17 August.

The Class 9 student, who is the daughter of a vegetable vendor, is in a critical situation and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the CCTV camera footage of the incident, a man is seen stalking the girl who was returning from a coaching class, pulling out a gun from his bag and shooting her. He then flees from the spot.