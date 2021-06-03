Things That Guarantee a 'Buri Ladki' Tag in India

In India, any girl who speaks up about her personal experience of sexual assault might often get gaslighted into believing that she is the one at fault, whether it was by dressing provocatively, having that extra drink, or so much as even flashing a polite smile. They are the ones blamed for being a 'buri ladki'.

Well, here's an ode to all these 'buri ladkis' who still end up finding their voice, speaking up against injustices, and most importantly, keep loving themselves.