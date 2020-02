“A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as a kutri’ (bitch),” said a ‘spiritual leader’ from Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir earlier in February, drawing widespread criticism for his regressive comment.

This comment kickstarted a debate on what exactly should women (not) do while on their menstrual cycle.

Take a look at what Buri Ladki does. Period.