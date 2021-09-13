Bijnor Kho-Kho Player Murder: Voice Recording Emerges; Cops Find 'Major Clues'

The 24-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor is believed to have been speaking to a friend at the time of the attack; and an audio recording of the call has now surfaced as new evidence.



Muffled screams, among other surround sounds, can be discerned in the recording.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharam Veer Singh said:

“The audio recording just means that she was on the phone with someone, when she was attacked. The brief recording only establishes the time of the incident.”