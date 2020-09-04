Convincing Men To Get Vasectomy Hardest: Bihar ASHAs Speak Out

Nusrat Banno has convinced women not to have children in their teens; she has fought with their in-laws to allow them to start using contraception; and she has taken women to hospital to deliver their babies. But the 35-year-old accredited social health activist (ASHA) in Rampur village of Bihar’s Araria district believes the hardest part of her job is convincing men to get a vasectomy.

“Last year [2018], only one man agreed,” she told us in this village of roughly 3,400 people in Forbesganj block. “And after he got it done,” said this mother of four, laughing, “his wife came to hit me with a slipper.”

Rampur’s reluctance is reflected in other villages in Bihar. “Their biggest fear is that they will be ridiculed and laughed at by other men,” Vinay Kumar told me last year, just as he was about to begin another round of campaigning for an upcoming vasectomy week organised across the state every November by the government of Bihar.