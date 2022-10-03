'Want To Talk to Nitish ji': Bihar Teen Who Asked for Subsidised Sanitary Pads

Riya Kumari has her hands full at the moment. Her phone has been buzzing constantly, and her neighbours and friends – not to mention media persons – have lined up outside her house in Patna's Kamla Nehru Nagar colony in Bihar, hoping to talk to her for a few minutes.

The 20-year-old took the internet by storm recently after she asked Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a senior IAS officer in Bihar, why the government couldn't distribute sanitary pads for Rs 20-30. Bamhrah's flippant response to her – about people's demands for 'freebies' being never-ending and how they would ask for free condoms next – drew flak, forcing her to apologise for the same.

But Riya, a student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, never thought her exchange with the IAS officer would capture the attention of the entire country. "When madam (Bamrah) asked me if I'll ask for free condoms next, I didn't even know what 'condom' meant. It was the first time I heard of it. Honestly, I had no idea this would become a big issue and that I would receive such an overwhelming response."

So, what prompted Riya to ask such a pertinent question? The Quint finds out.